Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 8,948 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.01% of Matthews International worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

