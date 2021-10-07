Arion Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $55,723.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,756,323 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

