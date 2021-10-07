Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Up 0.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.29. 133,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 216,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07. The stock has a market cap of C$382.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

