Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $227.94 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $227.94 million and $15.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,422,516 coins and its circulating supply is 132,301,619 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

