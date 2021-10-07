ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Down 0.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 260,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 673,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

