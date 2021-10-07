Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 8.7% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 17,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,150,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

