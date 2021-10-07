Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $108.19

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $112.70. Asana shares last traded at $110.58, with a volume of 18,630 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

