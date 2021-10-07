Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71.

