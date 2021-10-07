ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of ASML worth $607,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $732.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $812.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

