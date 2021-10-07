Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $125.52

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.52, but opened at $141.00. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $136.92, with a volume of 10,756 shares trading hands.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

