Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.