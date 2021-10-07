Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 883,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

