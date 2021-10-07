Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.98. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 319,680 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

