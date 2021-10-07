Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.98. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 319,680 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

