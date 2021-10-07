ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 2.5% Higher

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.40. 5,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

Get ASX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $2.5298 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.