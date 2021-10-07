Atari Token (ATRI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $46.37 million and $1.03 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 886,959,940 coins. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Atari Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.