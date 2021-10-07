Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.97. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 3,850,320 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$504.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.68.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

