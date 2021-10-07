Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $47,391.61

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $47,391.61 and $411.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,152,383 coins and its circulating supply is 44,005,337 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

