Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 101.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,599 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 75.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

