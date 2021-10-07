Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.34% of Atkore worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

