Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.
Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
