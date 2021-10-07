Atlas Protocol Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $208,478.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.