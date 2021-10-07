Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Atlassian worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

