ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $173.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.91 million. ATN International posted sales of $111.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $608.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.41 on Thursday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $736.25 million, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.