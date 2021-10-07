AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of AtriCure worth $290,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

