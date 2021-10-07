ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.38

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.38 and traded as high as C$41.32. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 165,626 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ATA. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

