AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,201 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $138,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 291.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

