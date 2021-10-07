AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUOTY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AUOTY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.45.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

