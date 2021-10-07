Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AURCU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Aurora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

