Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 2.2%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 5,007,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,414% from the average daily volume of 66,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.84. The stock has a market cap of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.