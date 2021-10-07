AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.09

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.09 and traded as high as C$46.86. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$46.17, with a volume of 95,449 shares changing hands.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.9600002 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

