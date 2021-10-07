Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5.8%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68. 2,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,230,000 after buying an additional 783,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.