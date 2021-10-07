Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $191,207.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

