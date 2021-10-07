AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.17. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

