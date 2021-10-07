AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $11.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,674.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,747. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,615.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,521.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

