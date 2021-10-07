Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.30. 3,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 677,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

