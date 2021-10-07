Axa S.A. Acquires 22,211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $148,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 305,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

