Axa S.A. Acquires 30,074 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $231,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after buying an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after acquiring an additional 342,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

