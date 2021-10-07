Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $320,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 170,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,936. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

