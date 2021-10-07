Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101,640 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of 3M worth $161,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.37. 48,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

