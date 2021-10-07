Axa S.A. Buys 190,744 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $113,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 258,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

