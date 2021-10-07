Axa S.A. Buys 44,854 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $257,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.66. 132,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

