Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $122,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $197.12. 34,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,306. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

