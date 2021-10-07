Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $122,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,548,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

