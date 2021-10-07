Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $139,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.54. 140,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.