Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Equinix worth $132,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after acquiring an additional 251,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

EQIX traded up $9.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $771.61. 4,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,259. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

