Axa S.A. Has $136.26 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.23% of Ecolab worth $136,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

