Axa S.A. Has $138.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.37% of Cadence Design Systems worth $138,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.60. 26,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,975. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.