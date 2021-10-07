Axa S.A. Has $560.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $52.87 on Thursday, hitting $2,799.95. 26,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,801.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.