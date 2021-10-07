Axa S.A. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $105,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 77,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,046.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 280,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 267,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 179,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

