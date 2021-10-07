Axa S.A. Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,728 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of UBS Group worth $112,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,723,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 54,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,122. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

